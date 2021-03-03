Salar’s team is already in talks with top TheMiracleTech player – TheMiracleTech

Just a few days have passed that Salar’s team announced that the film would be released on 14 April next year. And fans could not be more pleased, as Prabhas was scheduled to release 2 back within 3 months of next summer, Adipurush will be released on 11 August.

Loading...

Salar is being directed by KGF franchise man Prashant Neel. With Prabhas Prashanth joining forces for a high-budget pan-India gangster drama, expectations on the film have skyrocketed. Reiterating the huge hype surrounding the film, Salar’s team is already said to be in talks with TheMiracleTech veteran Amazon Prime Video.

Loading...

Very soon, the digital streaming rights for Salar for all languages ​​will be acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Even though the film has more than a year left to hit theaters, Kraj speaks of Prabhas’ unbeatable star power to snatch Salar’s digital, satellite and theatrical rights. Salar is produced by KGF producer Vijay Kirgandur under his Hambole TMTs banner.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...