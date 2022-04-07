Salary, player in return … offer for Lewandowski becomes clear

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Edouard Mendy’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Robert Lewandowski may have a great run with Bayern Munich, but his future in Bavaria is as uncertain as the season’s end is fast approaching. Since the start of practice, he has scored 45 goals in 39 games but still hasn’t managed to reach an agreement with his management to extend his contract which will expire in June 2023. The opportunity to seize the many stables he dreams of welcoming the 33-year-old Pol, of which Barca is a part. Bavarians are now leaning more towards their Bavarian elder, having recently tried Erling Haaland, and details of the first proposal are beginning to emerge in Spain.

Destination in transaction?

according to informationbeach boroughThere is talk of a three-year contract for the former Borussia Dortmund player, a key factor for the player who wants…