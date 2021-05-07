Salina Tech Students Bring Home Medals – KSAL

Students from Salina Area Technical College brought home 10 medals from the statewide SkillsUSA competition in late April.

The Kansas competition is typically held in Hutchinson, but because of COVID each school’s team competed on its own campus, with judges either in-person or monitoring students were via webcams.

Students who win gold medals qualify to compete in the national competition, which is usually held in Lousiville, Kentucky. This year, as with the state event, students will compete on their own campuses. The national event is scheduled for mid-June.

Salina Tech medalists were:

Gold:

Mason Ruble, in the high school division of Diesel Equipment Technology

Nathan Bashore, in the college division of Diesel Equipment Technology

Silver:

Jonas Baughman, Cameron Church and William Hane in the college division of Automated Manufacturing

Cameron Church, in the college division of CNC Milling Specialist

James Oestman in the high school division of Diesel Equipment Technology

Dalton Kaiser in the college division of Diesel Equipment Technology

Bronze: