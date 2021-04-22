Salman Khan again came forward to help Corona Warriors, took up the task of distributing food kit

The corona virus disaster is growing on daily basis. Because of which as soon as once more the lockdown state of affairs has occurred in lots of locations. The affect of this epidemic is being seen most in Maharashtra. In the meantime, Salman Khan has come to Mumbai to assist frontline staff. Bhai Jan has taken up the duty of distributing meals kits to the needy individuals as soon as once more like within the 12 months 2020. He has began a marketing campaign for this work.

The details about Salman Khan’s assistance is given by tweeting Rahul Senal, chief of Yuva Sena. He has additionally praised Salman for this noble trigger in his tweet. On the identical time, Rahul has shared many such photographs wherein staff are seen distributing meals packets with police personnel.

Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan from the @Iamrahulkanal from the @IMumbaiFoundat1 #BeingHaangryy for the initiative and being there for our frontline warriors Nice group work headed by @AkshayPanvelka1 from the @ShivSena pic.twitter.com/f4NwAblA8x – Yuva Sena (Bandra West) (@yuvasenabandraw) April 21, 2021

Chief Rahul Kanal stated due to Salman

In his publish thanking Rahul Salman, it has been written that Salman has despatched vehicles crammed with meals to assist the individuals. Together with this, meals kits have additionally been organized amongst all these individuals. Rahul’s publish on social media is turning into fairly viral.

Salman helps by way of ‘Being Hungary’ marketing campaign

Considerably, Bollywood actor Salman Khan could be very well-known in Bollywood for his generosity. He typically helps individuals in tough instances. Therefore his sturdy fan following. Allow us to additionally let you know that Salman Khan is doing this work like ‘Being Hungry’ marketing campaign.