ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan did ‘Clean India’ by eliminating drugs; 10 years old will remember seeing ‘Radhe’

Avatar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film Radhey is released worldwide today. We have brought the complete review of this film for you first. Salman Khan’s film Masala is full of entertainment for fans who love movies. In this film, he has given the message of eliminating the drug mafia from the country with his funny comedy and tremendous action and has also advised his fans to stay away from drugs at all times.

The film’s story begins with college children committing suicide due to drug addiction and depression. Radhe, an undercover police officer, is currently facing a suspension sentence for settling these cases. Radhe started his work as soon as he came. Salman Khan’s ten-year-old wanted style as Radhe will be remembered again.

Salman learns that drug mafia Rana (Randeep Hooda) is the one supplying the drugs in the city. Whose henchmen have caused panic in the city and intoxicating youth is in their profession. The story of this film is based on how Radhe fights drugs in the city while fighting Rana. Salman’s action in the film may be liked by his fans but the action scenes in the film should have done more work than those who were in action wanted or overbearing.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top