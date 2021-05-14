Salman Khan did ‘Clean India’ by eliminating drugs; 10 years old will remember seeing ‘Radhe’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film Radhey is released worldwide today. We have brought the complete review of this film for you first. Salman Khan’s film Masala is full of entertainment for fans who love movies. In this film, he has given the message of eliminating the drug mafia from the country with his funny comedy and tremendous action and has also advised his fans to stay away from drugs at all times.

The film’s story begins with college children committing suicide due to drug addiction and depression. Radhe, an undercover police officer, is currently facing a suspension sentence for settling these cases. Radhe started his work as soon as he came. Salman Khan’s ten-year-old wanted style as Radhe will be remembered again.

Salman learns that drug mafia Rana (Randeep Hooda) is the one supplying the drugs in the city. Whose henchmen have caused panic in the city and intoxicating youth is in their profession. The story of this film is based on how Radhe fights drugs in the city while fighting Rana. Salman’s action in the film may be liked by his fans but the action scenes in the film should have done more work than those who were in action wanted or overbearing.