Salman Khan New Song Disha Patani’s Sizzling Dance Moves Watch Video

The title song of the much-awaited movie Radhe is out now. The title track is Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai which is starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Disha is looking remarkable in the song with Salman Khan. The poster of the movie has been released on social media and the movie is all set to release on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr on 13th May. This is a Hindi-language action film which is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. This movie is the remake of the Korean movie “The Outlaws”. Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani will be seen in the lead roles

along with Salman Khan. The movie will hit the theatre on 13th May and it will be available on Zee5 and Zee Plex. The title song “Radhe- Most Wanted Bhai” has gained more than 4,50,000 views on youtube within two hours of releasing the song. The fans of Salman Khan and Disha Patani have also commented on the song and shown their love toward the song. Fans are waiting for more than a year for this movie to be released. This movie was officially announced on 18th October 2019 and they headed with the shooting on 1st November 2019 in Lonavala.

Earlier it was decided to launch this movie on 22nd May 2020 but due to a pandemic, the makers postponed the date and wrapped up the shooting on 14th October 2020. The recent movie of Bhai Jaan of B-Town was Bharat and Dabangg 3. Bharat was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced under the banner Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Film. The movie featured Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. This film was released on 5th June 2019 and the gross amount was 325 crores at the box office worldwide. Disha Patani was last seen in 2019 in

“Malang” where she worked with Aditya Roy Kapoor in a thriller-action movie. She has worked with Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif in “Bharat” which was released in March 2020. She has worked in the sequel of Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Disha will be seen in a lead role in Radhe opposite Salman Khan. She is also shooting for the “Ek Villain Returns” opposite Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and the releasing dates will be announced soon. To know more about this article stay connected to us.