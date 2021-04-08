LATEST

Salman Khan On Radhe: ‘Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be released on Eid or not? Know what Salman Khan said – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Salman Khan On Radhe: 'Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai' will be released on Eid or not? Know what Salman Khan said - Dailynews24 - entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Salman Khan’s film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Brother’s release is one of the most awaited 2021 films. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 13 May on Eid. In Maharashtra, the release of several films has been postponed in view of the lockdown imposed to halt the corona virus. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes were fixed on whether Salman’s film Radhey will be released on Eid or not? Now Salman has cleared himself.

At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Salman said – We are trying our best to release Radhe on Eid, but if the lockdown continues, we will have to postpone Radhe till next Eid. But, if the cases are less. People use caution. Wear the mast Keeping physical distance. If I follow the government rules, I think it will end soon and if this happens, Radhe will come to theaters on Eid.

Salman further said that if the citizens do not listen and the cases of Kovid continue, then it will be a problem not only for the theater owners but also for the daily wage workers. This is going to be as bad as before. Salman Khan said this at the cover launch of Kabir Bedi’s book The Stories I Must Tell – The Emotional Life of an Actor.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
742
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
742
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
739
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
731
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
718
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
718
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
675
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
633
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
599
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
594
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top