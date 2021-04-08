Salman Khan On Radhe: ‘Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be released on Eid or not? Know what Salman Khan said – Dailynews24 – entertainment news celebrity news latest movie news

Salman Khan’s film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Brother’s release is one of the most awaited 2021 films. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on 13 May on Eid. In Maharashtra, the release of several films has been postponed in view of the lockdown imposed to halt the corona virus. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes were fixed on whether Salman’s film Radhey will be released on Eid or not? Now Salman has cleared himself.

At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Salman said – We are trying our best to release Radhe on Eid, but if the lockdown continues, we will have to postpone Radhe till next Eid. But, if the cases are less. People use caution. Wear the mast Keeping physical distance. If I follow the government rules, I think it will end soon and if this happens, Radhe will come to theaters on Eid.

Salman further said that if the citizens do not listen and the cases of Kovid continue, then it will be a problem not only for the theater owners but also for the daily wage workers. This is going to be as bad as before. Salman Khan said this at the cover launch of Kabir Bedi’s book The Stories I Must Tell – The Emotional Life of an Actor.