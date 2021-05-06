ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan’s big decision, will do this noble work with the money earned from the film Radhe

Kovid outbreaks are increasing rapidly in India. Millions of cases are coming up every day. Bollywood celebs have also come forward to help everyone in this situation. Salman Khan has also been helping everyone for a long time and in the meantime he and Zee Entertainment Enterprise have promised to support Kovid Relief workers and donate oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. All this will be done with the revenue of Salman’s film Radhe, released on multi-platform on 13 May.

Let us know that all the payment services of Radhe Theater GP like GPlex and India’s flagship OTT platform G5 will be released. Zee and Salman Khan Films will also support the entertainment ecosystem and the families of daily wage laborers working across the media.

