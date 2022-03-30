Salman Khan’s ex-flame Somy Ali calls out ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’, tags Aishwarya | People News

New Delhi: In a startling move, superstar Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali took to her social media account and dropped a cryptic post calling out ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’. Without taking anybody’s name, she tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well.

Somy Ali’s explosive post reads: The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Interestingly, the silhouette shot she shared online is from Salman’s old movie Maine Pyar Kiya’s romantic track Aate Jaate Haste Gaate, although she has not named anyone or tagged the film yet many eyebrows are raised. She has restricted the comments on this post.

For the unversed, Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in 90s for almost a decade. Soon…