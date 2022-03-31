Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali threatens to expose ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account, warning about ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’. On 30th March 2022, she posted a photo on her Instagram handle which is a still image from Salman Khan’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya.

In the caption of the photo, she wrote, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

Source: Instagram

Commenting on the photo, India’s first transgender model Nikkiey Chawla wrote, “Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girls might have gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising your voice.” Nikkiey chawla also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in that…