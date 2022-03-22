Salman Khan’s mercury is high, why did he threaten to leave Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather? – what salman khan threatened to walk out of Chiranjeevi film Godfather reason tmov

You must be aware that superstar Salman Khan and South’s megastar Chiranjeevi have joined hands for a project. Dabang Khan has a cameo in the movie Godfather. Salman Khan has not charged any fee for this movie. Now a shocking news has come out about Salman Khan, which has shocked everyone.

Why did Salman get angry?

It is heard that Salman Khan has threatened to leave Godfather. As soon as this news came, it went viral. The fans got upset thinking this, after all what happened due to which Bhaijaan’s mercury became high and he threatened to walkout from the film. So let’s end the suspense and tell you why Salman threatened to leave the film in front of the makers.

20 minute cameo in The Godfather

As told earlier also during the shooting of Godfather, the makers offered 20 crores to Salman Khan for his cameo role. Which the actor turned down. This is where it ended. According to reports, the makers requested Salman Khan to take the fees again. Then Salman Khan threatened the makers to leave the film. Now Salman Khan is Salman, once he has made a commitment, he does not listen to anyone. Not even your own.

Salman has decided to work in Chiranjeevi’s film without taking any money. This decision of Salman surprised Chiranjeevi and the team of the film. The bond between Salman and Chiranjeevi is very special. The two have known each other for many years and have been close friends. Both the stars are shooting their part of the film in Hyderabad. Its director is Mohan Raja. Nayantara is the heroine in the movie. There are reports that Salman has a 20-minute role in the film.

What do you think about this decision of Salman not to take fees?