Salman Khan’s ‘Munni’ dominated social media, fans watching videos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan You may have seen a little girl with Salman in this film. Today we are talking about Harshali Malhotra. Harshali has become very active on social media during this time of Corona and is making a lot of videos. Where his videos are now going viral on social media.

Child artist Harshali Malhotra has shared a video of herself on social media. In this video, he has appealed everyone to wear masks. This video of Harshali Malhotra is now going viral on Instagram. In this video she says, ‘Please wear a mask properly. I don’t need to wear a mask again, because I don’t want to play the plate again or light a lamp or candles, and I don’t want to make that dalgona coffee at all. ‘The video of the younger child artist is now viral on social media Happening. Whose fans are very much like it.

In this video Harshali goes on to say, “You don’t need to do much, just wear small tights, not even my mouth, I don’t even see makeup, yet I wear it, for the safety of all the people.” Sharing the video… Please Wear It ”, Harshali captioned it, ‘Please wear a mask, released in public interest’.