Salman Khan’s ‘Radhey’ released on Zee5 on the occasion of Eid

Salman Khan’s much awaited film ‘Radhey’ has been released on screen. Radhe has been released on the OTT platform along with Sinimaghar.

The film was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Eid last year but the release was postponed due to the lockdown. This year too, the film was scheduled to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid, but due to Corona, the release of this film has now been released on Zee 5.

All the people have been given the gift of Eid by Salman Khan. Eid will be celebrated in India on tomorrow i.e. 14 May. Fans were also waiting for Salman Khan and Disha Patni starrer film ‘Radhey’ for a long time. The film is directed by Prabhudheva (The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati and Jackie Shroff.