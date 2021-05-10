Salman Khan’s two sisters become Corona Positive, the actor himself confirms

Now Corona has also knocked on the house of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Actually, both Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma have been found to be Corona positive.

Salman Khan told that ‘My two sisters Alvira and Arpita have become corona. This second wave of this time is very dangerous. I am the only one who knows how to save myself.

With this, Salman Khan said that what should I say about such people, who are looting people even in this difficult time. In the name of treatment, I know that they will have to suffer back, as they do.