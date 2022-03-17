Salman rejected Rs 50 crore for friendship with Shahrukh

Salman Khan has recently started shooting for Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’. Chiranjeevi himself gave this information on social media. Salman will be seen in guest role in this film. It is being said that that character is very important in the story of the film. His screen time is being told to be of some 10-15 minutes. But Salman refused to take the fee for this role.

Seeing the popularity of Salman in the North, the team of ‘Godfather’ has cast him in the film. So that his Telugu film can be seen in Hindi speaking areas as well. A report published in Pinkvilla quoting sources According to reports, Salman and Chiranjeevi will be seen together in action sequences and a song in this film. Salman’s entry in ‘Godfather’ will be from a solo action sequence. Chiranjeevi is a long time friend of Salman Khan, that is why Salman agreed to work in this film. She is also related to Ram Charan. However, keeping personal and professional relations separate, the team of ‘Godfather’ wanted to pay a proper fee to Salman. But Salman put a condition. He said that he will do this film on one condition that he should not be given any fee. Salman and Chiranjeevi visit N.D. in Karjat, adjoining Mumbai, for the political thriller ‘Godfather’. Shooting in the studio.

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Salman Khan is also doing a cameo in Shahrukh’s comeback film ‘Pathan’. He himself confirmed this in ‘Bigg Boss’. In this film, he will be seen in the character of ‘Tiger’. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Salman will appear in ‘Pathan’ for 15 minutes. Producer Aditya Chopra had offered him Rs 50 crore for this. But Salman refused saying that he is ready to do anything for Shahrukh. Speaking in English, ‘Anything for Shahrukh’. You can watch the announcement video of ‘Pathan’ here-

Yash Raj Films started its spy universe with Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ series. In the coming days, Salman is going to be seen in the next film of this franchise ‘Tiger 3’. After Salman, Hrithik Roshan joined this universe with the film ‘War’. Now Shahrukh and Deepika are also going to be a part of Spy Universe from ‘Pathan’. ‘Pathan’ is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

Salman Khan will start shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ after handling the shooting of ‘Godfather’. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is set to release by the end of this year. Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in this film along with Salman. Salman has already shot his part for ‘Tiger 3’. Post production work is going on. Recently, the release date of ‘Tiger 3’ was announced by releasing a teaser. This film will be released on the occasion of Eid on April 21, 2023.

