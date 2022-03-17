ENTERTAINMENT

Salman rejected Rs 50 crore for friendship with Shahrukh

Posted on

Salman Khan has recently started shooting for Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Godfather’. Chiranjeevi himself gave this information on social media. Salman will be seen in guest role in this film. It is being said that that character is very important in the story of the film. His screen time is being told to be of some 10-15 minutes. But Salman refused to take the fee for this role.

Seeing the popularity of Salman in the North, the team of ‘Godfather’ has cast him in the film. So that his Telugu film can be seen in Hindi speaking areas as well. A report published in Pinkvilla quoting sources According to reports, Salman and Chiranjeevi will be seen together in action sequences and a song in this film. Salman’s entry in ‘Godfather’ will be from a solo action sequence. Chiranjeevi is a long time friend of Salman Khan, that is why Salman agreed to work in this film. She is also related to Ram Charan. However, keeping personal and professional relations separate, the team of ‘Godfather’ wanted to pay a proper fee to Salman. But Salman put a condition. He said that he will do this film on one condition that he should not be given any fee. Salman and Chiranjeevi visit N.D. in Karjat, adjoining Mumbai, for the political thriller ‘Godfather’. Shooting in the studio.

Salman Khan is also doing a cameo in Shahrukh’s comeback film ‘Pathan’. He himself confirmed this in ‘Bigg Boss’. In this film, he will be seen in the character of ‘Tiger’. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Salman will appear in ‘Pathan’ for 15 minutes. Producer Aditya Chopra had offered him Rs 50 crore for this. But Salman refused saying that he is ready to do anything for Shahrukh. Speaking in English, ‘Anything for Shahrukh’. You can watch the announcement video of ‘Pathan’ here-

Yash Raj Films started its spy universe with Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ series. In the coming days, Salman is going to be seen in the next film of this franchise ‘Tiger 3’. After Salman, Hrithik Roshan joined this universe with the film ‘War’. Now Shahrukh and Deepika are also going to be a part of Spy Universe from ‘Pathan’. ‘Pathan’ is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.

Salman Khan will start shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ after handling the shooting of ‘Godfather’. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is set to release by the end of this year. Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in this film along with Salman. Salman has already shot his part for ‘Tiger 3’. Post production work is going on. Recently, the release date of ‘Tiger 3’ was announced by releasing a teaser. This film will be released on the occasion of Eid on April 21, 2023.

Watch video: Salman confirms that he will work with SRK on these projects soon

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

643
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
529
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
422
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
410
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
395
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
384
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top