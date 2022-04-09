Salmonella: how to avoid infection with the disease

Ferrero’s decision to voluntarily and preventively withdraw a batch of the Kinder Mini Eggs product from the Argentine market, with expiration dates between July 11 and October 21, After an outbreak of salmonella from that candy in Europe, alerted the doctors, Although it is not yet officially reported that cases have been detected in the country as a result of consumption of this article, experts warn about the risks from the disease, especially in children and older adults,

The disease caused by salmonella is a enteritis, It is a bacterium that causes a contagious gastrointestinal condition that includes fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.” Nation Maria Ximena Lopez Mujica,…