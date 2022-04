Many people have become infected with salmonella after eating Kinder chocolate produced at the Arlon factory. More than 125 cases have been listed in Europe.

Kinder Surprise and Scoco-Bones, 2 out of 4 Recalled Products. (@BelgaImages)

According to a statement by the Swedish Food Safety Agency, around 125 cases of salmonella infection have been reported in Europe following consumption of Ferrero chocolate products. The contaminated products were manufactured at the Italian conglomerate’s Belgian factory in Arlon.

In Sweden, four cases have been officially announced. The United Kingdom is also not safe from these contaminations and…