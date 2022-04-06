Salmonella in Kinder Chocolate: Consumers worried about Ferrero case

Two weeks before Easter, there are at least 125 cases of salmonellosis in Europe, mainly among children. These contaminants can be linked to chocolate from the Ferrero factory in Arlon.

PCan we imagine a worse situation for a chocolate maker when part of its production is suspected of containing a toxic bacterium, while during this Easter period, children across Europe feast on chocolate eggs? It’s the health nightmare that Ferrero is experiencing two weeks before Easter. The United Kingdom has sounded an alert after it counted 63 cases of salmonellosis, mainly related to toddlers. In France we are talking about 21 young patients, in Ireland 10, Sweden 4. In the Netherlands and Germany…