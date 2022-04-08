Salmonella in Kinder products: Ferrero says it detected bacteria at Arlon site on December 15

Kinder products suspected of causing cases of salmonellosis in Europe have been recalled in recent days.

Italian conglomerate Ferrero, which this week recalled Kinder Chocolate because of a possible link with cases of salmonellosis, had already detected salmonella contamination in its products on December 15, they announced in a press release on Thursday. .

“We detected the presence of salmonella on the production line, either at the outlet of a filter in the raw material product tanks”, explains Lawrence Everard, spokesman for Ferrero Benelux. Production was also halted that day and the products “have not been delivered,” according to the company.

So this first detection of salmonella was made on December 15 as part of a check carried out at the Arlon site, the company assured. “We are now removing products that were manufactured on that date, the 15th…