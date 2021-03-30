ENTERTAINMENT

Saloni Mittal Wiki, Age, Bio, Movies, Husband, Height, Photos

Saloni Mittal is an Indian model and social media star. She became popular through TikTok videos. With her lip sync videos and content creation she became a viral star. With back to back trending videos, she became a star across social media platforms. With a huge social media fan base, she is also an influencer.

Biography and Educational Qualifications

Born in Gurgaon, she was an active student. She completed her schooling with good marks. Later she enrolled for graduation and was active during school events. She started actively doing TikTok videos. The videos went viral on Facebook and Instagram too. Her videos made her an instant star.

She started making original contents and published on social media. With back to back hit videos, she is now a social media influencer. She has more than 70 Lakhs Net worth and monthly income of 2 Lakhs through promotions.

Family, Parents, Boyfriend

She was born in a Hindu family. Her parents are well settled in their hometown. Saloni Mittal’s boyfriend is Ayush Yadav. They have been in a relationship for a few years.

Age, Height, Weight

She was born on 15 September 1997. Saloni Mittal’s age is 23 years as of 2020. Her height is 5 feet 6 inches and weight is 55 kgs. She has light blue eyes and black hair.

Career

Her career started through modeling. With her lip-sync videos she became popular across platforms. In a short time, she became an overnight star through social media. She has been part of multiple original contents and music videos. Her Instagram has 1 Million followers and YouTube has 240K subscribers.

Saloni Mittal Photos

