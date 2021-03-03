Salute that dedication

Loading...

Nata Kirti Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who is playing the title role of Gali Sampat, is making sure that the film will make well. Today the makers of the film released a clip in which Rajendra Prasad is voicing his character in the strange “Fi Lace” modulation that the makers adapted for him in the film.



Passion for cinema Nata Kirti Dr. Rajendra Prasad is blowing the mind of Garuda . Trust me, he is going to surprise you on March 11. #Galysamth Do not miss #GalysmithOnMaker 11th pic.twitter.com/P99vyE53Is – Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) 3 March 2021

The efforts they are making are clearly evident and the cyber audience is talking about the efforts they are making. Gali Sampat is preparing for a release for Shiva Ratri on 11 March 2021. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is directing the film and features Srivishnu in the lead role. S. Krishna is producing on Image Spark Entertainment and Shine Screen Banner. Aneesh is the director.