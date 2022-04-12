Sam Asghari Says She’s Having a Baby After Britney Spears Says

Sam Asghari says he is looking forward to fatherhood.

The actor opened up about having a family, with fellow pop star Britney Spears announcing she is having a baby. The couple, who were together for five years, got engaged in September 2021.

Asghari, 28, wrote, “Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.” instagram With a watercolor painting of a lion, lioness and their cubs. “Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly.”

“This is the most important work ever done,” he concluded. The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

Spears, 40, said she is expecting her third child in an Instagram post on Monday. He…