Sam Curran’s Heroic 95 Against India In The Lost Cause Wins Hearts Of Desi Cricket Fans – Tech Kashif

With the scorecard reading 168/6 at one stage, England’s chase looked wobbly after India set a stiff target of 330 on the board in the third ODI. The match, however, turned out to be a thrilling game of cricket on Sunday in Pune. Add 22-year-old Sam Curran to the equation and India narrowly escaped a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against the visiting side England by 7 runs. Curran’s ruthless and unbeaten 95 that included 9 boundaries and 3 maximums took England past the 300+ mark when it seemed that the hosts had the match in their kitty. A tight final over by Natarajan helped India clinch the series 2-1 but Curran’s heroics weren’t forgotten and fans even from India acknowledged the youngster’s fighting spirit in the thrilling contest.

As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth ball and the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dugout.

Curran was awarded Player of the Match for his 95.

