Sam Curren apologizes to girlfriend, emotional post written on birthday

Friends, let me tell you that Sam Curren was a sensation in the cricket world by taking a hat-trick in the IPL match played in Mohali against Delhi Capitals in 2019. Even in the 14th season of the IPL, Sam Curren has been a great performer in both bowling and batting. But in IPL 2021, the 14th season of IPL has almost been postponed due to several players getting corona infected. After which many foreign players are returning to their respective countries. One of these players is Chennai Super Kings player Sam Curren. Sam has reached England and is currently in Quarantine.

Friends are missing their girlfriend a lot while living in Quarantine. His girlfriend’s name is Isabel Symond Willmott. Isabel had a birthday on Thursday and on this special occasion for her, Sam has written a long post on Instagram.

Let me tell you that in this post, he has apologized. He wrote, “A very happy birthday to Isabel Symond Willmott. Sorry I can’t be there today. Hope you have a wonderful day today. Friends, I am getting desperate to see you in the next few days. Friends, let us know that there are many pictures of both of them on social media, which shows how much the two love each other.