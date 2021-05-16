ENTERTAINMENT

Sam Curren apologizes to girlfriend, emotional post written on birthday

Friends, let me tell you that Sam Curren was a sensation in the cricket world by taking a hat-trick in the IPL match played in Mohali against Delhi Capitals in 2019. Even in the 14th season of the IPL, Sam Curren has been a great performer in both bowling and batting. But in IPL 2021, the 14th season of IPL has almost been postponed due to several players getting corona infected. After which many foreign players are returning to their respective countries. One of these players is Chennai Super Kings player Sam Curren. Sam has reached England and is currently in Quarantine.

Friends are missing their girlfriend a lot while living in Quarantine. His girlfriend’s name is Isabel Symond Willmott. Isabel had a birthday on Thursday and on this special occasion for her, Sam has written a long post on Instagram.

Let me tell you that in this post, he has apologized. He wrote, “A very happy birthday to Isabel Symond Willmott. Sorry I can’t be there today. Hope you have a wonderful day today. Friends, I am getting desperate to see you in the next few days. Friends, let us know that there are many pictures of both of them on social media, which shows how much the two love each other.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
79
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
67
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
37
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top