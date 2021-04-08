Sam Darnold Traded: Does Robert Saleh Approve?

The New York Jets are taking a huge gamble trading away quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. Not only did they not get enough in return, it’s pretty clear they are going to draft quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU whose team played a very soft schedule. I would have liked to see Darnold under new head coach Robert Salah and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. We will never know, because GM Joe Douglas wanted to move away from Darnold. It’s a bold move, and it won’t take long to figure out if it was the right move.
No one better to react to the Darnold trade than Brian Costello and he we asked him if the coaching staff led by Robert Saleh approves of the move. Hear what he said above or follow the notes below:
- There was a lot of spirited discussions between the coaching staff and the front office on what would be best for the QB position moving forward.
- Saleh and LaFleur felt like maybe they can do something with Darnold who is just 23 years old but Costello notes that no coach he has talked to doesn’t believe he can’t get the best out of a player.
- The real question that may have factored in year is what it would take to pay Darnold. Would they pick up the 5th year option by May 3rd? If they still took a QB, how would that go down in terms of money with Darnold? Maybe there was too much going on for Douglas who will take a chance on a cheaper option at QB and a fresh face for the franchise.
.