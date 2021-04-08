Sam Darnold Traded: Does Robert Saleh Approve?

The New York Jets are taking a huge gamble trading away quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. Not only did they not get enough in return, it’s pretty clear they are going to draft quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU whose team played a very soft schedule. I would have liked to see Darnold under new head coach Robert Salah and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. We will never know, because GM Joe Douglas wanted to move away from Darnold. It’s a bold move, and it won’t take long to figure out if it was the right move.

No one better to react to the Darnold trade than Brian Costello and he we asked him if the coaching staff led by Robert Saleh approves of the move. Hear what he said above or follow the notes below: