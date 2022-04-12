Sam Elliott is sorry to criticize The Power of the Dog

Actor Sam Elliott apologizes for criticizing Oscar-winning film dog power,

The actor courted controversy earlier this year during an interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast by questioning the “signs of homosexuality” in the Netflix film, and compared the film’s characters to Chippendales dancers who “wear bows and bows.” lot no”.

Elliot praised dog power director Jane Campion, but added: “What the f*** does this woman from below [New Zealand] Know about the American West?

dog power

“Why f***ing shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say it was like that? That f***ing rubbed me the wrong way.”

However, the actor has issued an apology for his harsh words.

Speaking on Deadline Contenders TV…