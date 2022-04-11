Sam Mack and partner Rebecca James reveal pregnancy at Sunrise

sunrise Weatherman Sam Mack and partner Rebecca James took to social media over the weekend to announce that they are expecting a baby.

But it was a whole other story — and a bundle of nerves all around — when the couple came out in front of a huge TV audience to share their good news.

Sam Mack brings his stylist partner sunrise She had already revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, to announce Monday that Rebecca was pregnant.

Watch or stream all your favorite shows on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,

A nervous Sam and Rebecca appeared together on a season segment and spoke with host David ‘Cochi’ Koch and fill-in Monique Wright, As seen in the video player above,

“I shared some really exciting news over the weekend and it’s that Beck and I are expecting a little baby,” Sam said.

Read Full News