Sam Mulroy reacts as Limerick sees Louth in Division 3 decider

It’s a great day for Luth.

Louth’s captain Sam Mulroy enjoyed his side’s Division 3 title success, as V County saw Limerick in their Croke Park decider.

Mulroy helped propel Mickey Hurt’s side to a major victory at GAA Headquarters, keeping his Munster foes at bay with a 1-14 to 0-12 success at the Jones Road venue.

But more importantly, for Louth, it was his first National League crown in six years, as they eventually emerged victors comfortably at home.

“I am privileged to lead this group of men here today..”

Speaking after being presented with the Division 3 crown, Mulroy reflected on a tough encounter against the Shannonsiders.

“A big thank you to Limerick for an exceptional match. It was a tough match,” he began.

