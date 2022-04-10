Sam Valle-Cohen: Grand National winning jockey pays tribute to brother after ‘fantasy’ win

Sam Valle-Cohen’s victory was the first for an amateur jockey since Marcus Armitage’s victory over Mr. Frisch at the entry in 1990.

The final furlongs don’t get better than this. An amateur jockey, in his last competitive ride, is winning the world’s most famous race.

“It’s a dream. It won’t sink in for weeks — it sounds like a fantasy, and I don’t know what to say.”

This was followed by Sam Valle-Cohen’s response 50-1 Taking the Grand National to the Entry at Outer Noble Yeats, Bought by his father Robert two months ago.

The rider, who announced his decision to leave the saddle only two days earlier, paid tribute to his younger brother, Thomas, who died of bone cancer in 2004 at the age of 20.

“These days are big family days, and obviously Thomas isn’t with us, so you always think of him these days. I …