Sam Vishal Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, TV Shows, Images

Sam Vishal

Sam Vishal is a musical artist and singer from Chennai. He gained reputation via singing and took part in Tremendous Singer Season 7. He sang Un Vizhigalil Vizhundha Naatkalil tune throughout his introduction. Music Director Anirudh even stated that he’s a fan of Sam Vishal and praises that he has a particular place within the music business. He gained third place in Tremendous Singer 7. Later he did varied songs within the films like Grasp, Finest Good friend, Hello 5, and extra. He’s additionally presently competing within the Morattu Single Present which is premiering on Star Vijay TV.

Sam Vishal Tremendous Singer Biography

Title Sam Vishal
Actual Title Sam Vishal
Nickname Sam
Occupation Indian Singer
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification College: Maxwell Matriculation Increased Secondary College, Tanjore
School: Loyola School, Chennai
Hobbies Singing and Music
Delivery Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

  • Chitti Story ( Grasp – Telugu )
  • Putta Story (English)
  • Solla Maatten Po (Finest Good friend)
  • Rangoola Lokam (Hello 5)
  • Neera Niranthara Urave
  • Seeni Sakkara Mittaye Music

