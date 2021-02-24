Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme [MHRD] 2021

Social Education Scheme for 12th students MHRD Nursery Online Application Log School Education Teacher Training @ samagra.mhrd.gov.in

The previous and current central governments implemented a number of schemes aimed at developing an overall educational framework. Changing certain aspects in some schools, and giving financial aid to some institutions and candidates will not improve the situation. Thus, this time, the Modi government has decided to bring some popular education programs under one umbrella. The name of this new scheme is the Samagam Shiksha Yojana Program. It will target schools, the entire education system and teachers’ training and use of technology.

program name Intercourse education scheme commencement date May 2018 Launched by Shri Prakash Javadekar Plans assimilate it Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Teachers’ Education and National Secondary Education Campaign Project supervision Ministry of Human Resources and Development The gate samagra.mhrd.gov.in/

Main benefits of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme

Implementation of this unique scheme will prove beneficial for teachers as well as students. Students in government schools will be exposed to technology that will enable them to learn better. For teachers, they will receive better training which will allow them to give better instruction to students. Development of training of teachers is the main focus of the scheme.

Objectives of the scheme

Maintaining educational value – It is necessary to understand the value of education system. If children do not get to use the education they receive, it will be in vain. The scheme will ensure that educational value is maintained properly. Along with academic training, conversations about vocational training in schools are also in the pipeline. Parity and equality – Gender inequality is another issue in the nation. The implementation of the new project will help bring educational equity to the central government. With this, both girls and boys will get equal opportunities to attend schools. Right to education and right to children – Every child can demand to get proper education. But there are many obstacles along the way. With the implementation of this new scheme, every child will get education. Thus, practice will be done as per RTE and RTC.

Salient features of the scheme

TRipping primary, secondary and secondary as a unit – Earlier, schools were said to consist of three classes – primary, secondary and upper-secondary. With the implementation of this scheme, all these sections will come under one system. These classes will be considered as a part of an overall framework. Easing transition – It will be easier for students to transition from one academic level to another within the school structure. Two tone development – Training of teachers and use of technology is essential for the development of the entire education system. Under the Samagam Shiksha Yojana, steps will be taken to develop both these aspects. Development of school libraries – Students will not be able to expand their knowledge horizon if they do not have access to books. Most of the government school libraries are in a sorry state. Under the new scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 5000 to 20,000 rupees will be offered for the betterment of these libraries. Development of sports environment – This scheme will also help in better implementation Khelo India mission. The central government will provide financial assistance at the primary, secondary and upper-secondary levels respectively. Financial assistance of Rs. 5000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 25,000 will be given at these levels respectively. The government will provide sports equipment to every school under this scheme. Financial Assistance for Women Education Special attention will be paid to the development and expansion of women education. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya currently has classes up to standard 6Th. But more sections will be built to make it up to the higher-secondary. Rupee. 4385.60 will be spent on developing women’s education systems during 2018 – 2019. It has been increased to Rs. 4553.10 in 2019 – 2020. Increasing student capacity – Proper attention will be given to the implementation of phases, which not only provide good education to the students, but also play a positive role in enhancing the capacity of these students. Participation of all parties – The central government has urged parents, teachers and the school management committee to keep the level of education high. Modernization of teacher training – Students will get proper training only when teachers are competent. To increase the capacity of teachers, the government will use technology. Portal for teachers – Teachers will receive training related support and study material from an online site which has been started for this purpose. The name of this site is DIKSHA. Operation Digital Board in Schools – This will also include the implementation of Operation Digital Board. This included setting up a digital board, teaching with a smart classroom, DTC connection. This operation will continue for 5 years. Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan – Another component of this scheme is to focus on cleanliness in all government schools. Steps will be taken to keep all schools clean for better sanitation and hygiene. Will be under Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan. Streaming education structure With the success of this project, the central government will be able to make the education system effective. Inclusion of other schemes will speed up the entire process.

Budget for implementation of the scheme

During the financial year 2017 – 2018, the central government raised a total of Rs. 28,000 crores for successful implementation of three old education projects. But with the announcement of the Samagam Education Scheme, it has increased the overall budget by 20%. Now, the monetary allocation of Rs. 34,000 crores Rs. This amount will be used during 2018 – 2019, while, for 2019 – 2020, Rs 41,000 crore has been announced. Overall, it has a budget of Rs. is. 75,000 crores Rs.

How to login to the portal?

Any person can click on the official link of the portal and get access. Authorized Link Address is samagra.mhrd.gov.in/. To get access to the portal, the person has to type the login ID, password and captcha code. In case, a person wishes to see the instructions, they have to click on the login instruction located at the foot of the captcha code box.

Much has been done by the central government to develop the foundation of school education. Primary training in school is the first step that students take to fulfill their dream of pursuing higher education. With the help of this scheme, the central government will ensure that both the teachers as well as the students get all the support they need to get a better education. With a generous increase in the overall budget of the scheme, it is expected to make some positive changes in the education system and structure.

Other articles