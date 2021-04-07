LATEST

Samantar Season 2: MX Player Release Date, Cast, Story And Expected Plot – Tech Kashif

Samantar Season 2: An Indian MX Player online show – Samantar. Season 1, directed by Satish Rajwade, was released in March 2020. The plot centers on a man, Kumar Mahajan, who is an atheist. His life changes dramatically when he sets out on a journey to find Sudharshan Chakrapani. Both share the same fate.

The storyline is whether Mahajan could take control of current and future events. With its unique and explicit plot, the show has won several fans over time. Now the fans are curiously waiting for Season 2 of Samatar. This article covers every detail you need to know about Season 2.

1 Samantar season 2: When is the release date?
2 Samantar season 1: different episodes
3 Samantar season 1: storyline

Samantar season 2: When is the release date?

The season that came out on March 13, 2020 last year was a thrilling journey for the fans. Since then, fans have been waiting relentlessly for the upcoming season 2. Although season 2 should be in March 2021. But there are no official updates on the same yet.

Samantar season 1: different episodes

Season 1 had nine episodes in total. The list of these is below:

  1. Identical stranger
  2. Accident
  3. Switch
  4. Blue Moon Cottage
  5. The finding
  6. Sudarshan Chakrapani
  7. Previous life crisis
  8. The diaries
  9. Twist

Samantar season 1: storyline

Life of Kumar Mahajan who is depressed in life. He is a middle class man. He cannot meet the demands of his wife or his children. Someone suggests visiting an astrologer. The astrologer reveals to him that his fate is similar to someone else’s. Also that that man’s past will be Kumar’s future. Kumar soon sets out on a journey to find the same man.

Season 1 left fans biting their nails out of suspense. What is Kumar going to do now? And what will he learn from the book? Will he be able to take charge of all those findings? You can expect all this to find an answer in the coming season.

