Samantha Akkineni accepted Vicky Kaushal’s challenge

Instagram has always come up with new trends, the latest one being titled ‘Don’t Rush’ Challenge. This challenge has succeeded in keeping many celebrities in possession even during lockdown. Many Bollywood and South celebs have taken the Dont Rush Challenge. Recently, Uri starrer Vicky Kaushal himself mesmerized everyone with his dance moves. His dancing moves have won thousands of hearts in his first reel.

South actress Samantha Akkineni was invited to take the challenge by Vicky Kaushal. She also took the challenge and thanked Vicky Kaushal for motivating her. The actress easily faced the challenge like a pro. Samantha shared her dance video on Instagram taking the challenge. She shared the clip with a partner with a note, captioning the post, writing, “Vicky Kaushal forced us to do it! Many congratulations to this incredible woman @anushaswamy. Give me one year, I’ll get to where you are. Show him some love Sam’s throwback video received millions of likes and comments. At the same time, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also commented on the video.

On the work front, Dakshin Diva is making her Hindi web debut. She will soon be seen opposite Manoj Bajpayee alongside The Family Man. The actress has a few line-up films such as Samantash Sivan’s Kathu Vakula Randhu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara. Meanwhile, Samantha has also started shooting for a mythological drama called Shakuntalam.