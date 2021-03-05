ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Akkineni Cameo in Naga Chaitanya Thank You

If the ongoing discussions in the media and film industry are to be believed, then once again the real-life duo- Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film Thank You, starring by Vikram K Kumar 24 and Manam rose to fame. Sources say that one star heroine is playing a special role in Thank You and she is other than Samantha Akkineni. However, an official announcement about Vikram’s inclusion of Samantha under Kumar’s direction is awaited.

Naga Chaitanya will romance two actresses in Thank You. The makers are yet to announce the names of the actresses who will share screen space with Chaitu in the film, bankrolled by Dil Raju. Currently shooting is going on in Rajahmundry.

Thank You marks the second collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, with Akkineni Nagarjuna and the late Nageswara Rao also playing a key role.

Upcoming film Thank You has music by S. Tharaman, cinematography by PC Sriram, BVS Ravi providing the story and Naveen Nulli taking care of the editing department.

On the other hand, he will also appear in Shekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has the first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya and Fida girl Sai Pallavi.

