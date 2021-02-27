Samantha Akkineni commented on Kajal Aggarwal’s outfit

Kajal Aggrawal Joe, an active user of social media sites, took to Instagram to share some photos of him, in which he is seen wearing a pantsuit. She looks extremely h * t in a pastel green pantsuit.

Pantsuits are comfortable, multifunctional and can be widely used when it comes to jackets and trousers. Samantha Akkineni, who is very close to Kajal Aggarwal, later responded by saying “the only way to be”.

Nene Raju Nene Minister And Magadheera’s famous actress Kajal Aggarwal complemented the trouser suit with nude lips, open hair, subtle makeup and completed her look with long statement earrings.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently in the upcoming film Acharya alongside megastar Chiranjeevi, with Ram Charan playing a cameo and it is being starred by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile Samantha Akkineni is waiting for the release of her digital show ‘The Family Man’ Season 2. The Oh Baby and Mazi Fame actress has recently produced a schedule of ‘Kathu Vakulu Rendu Kaadhal’ featuring Vijay Sethpathi and female superstar Nayantara in lead roles. .

Samantha is all set to join the set of Gunasekhar’s upcoming mythological drama ‘Shakuntalam’, in which she is playing the titular role.