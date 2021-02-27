ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Akkineni commented on Kajal Aggarwal’s outfit

Posted on
Samantha Akkineni commented on Kajal Aggarwal's outfit
Samantha Akkineni commented on Kajal Aggarwal’s outfit

Kajal Aggrawal Joe, an active user of social media sites, took to Instagram to share some photos of him, in which he is seen wearing a pantsuit. She looks extremely h * t in a pastel green pantsuit.

Pantsuits are comfortable, multifunctional and can be widely used when it comes to jackets and trousers. Samantha Akkineni, who is very close to Kajal Aggarwal, later responded by saying “the only way to be”.

Nene Raju Nene Minister And Magadheera’s famous actress Kajal Aggarwal complemented the trouser suit with nude lips, open hair, subtle makeup and completed her look with long statement earrings.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is currently in the upcoming film Acharya alongside megastar Chiranjeevi, with Ram Charan playing a cameo and it is being starred by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile Samantha Akkineni is waiting for the release of her digital show ‘The Family Man’ Season 2. The Oh Baby and Mazi Fame actress has recently produced a schedule of ‘Kathu Vakulu Rendu Kaadhal’ featuring Vijay Sethpathi and female superstar Nayantara in lead roles. .

Samantha is all set to join the set of Gunasekhar’s upcoming mythological drama ‘Shakuntalam’, in which she is playing the titular role.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
937
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });