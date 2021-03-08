ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Akkineni did not listen to the song Eduardo Luzquios

A few weeks ago the trend of power took the internet by storm. At the same time, another trend called ‘Don TMT’ has scored. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal joined the trend and charmed her fans with her dance moves on social media. Now South’s beauty Samantha Akkineni has also joined this list. Rangasthalam and Oh Baby fame Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram and shared a dance video. Picking up the #dontrushchallenge from Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Akkineni sang the song Eduardo Luzquinos Don TMT.

Samantha Akkineni, along with her friend and dancer Anusha Swamy, rocked the song Eduardo Luzquinos ‘Don TMT’. The Majily woman is seen wearing a light blue full sleeve top, dark blue leggings and white shoes, with Samantha’s dance moves getting applause from her fans.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Kathu Vakula Randhu Kadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and Samantha joins the set. Samantha will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar of Rudramadevi’s fame. Samantha will co-star Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the second season of The Family Man.

