Samantha Akkineni unravels the mystery behind her longevity as an actress

Samantha Akkineni Recently completed 11 years in the Telugu film industry and thanked his fans and followers for their support during his journey. The Majily girl also thanked well-known filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon, director of her debut film Yeh Maiya Chesway, in which she shared screen space with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Recently Samantha Akkineni interacted with the media and revealed that tireless hard work is the secret behind her longevity as an actress in the South Indian film industry.

Rangasthalam and Oh Baby Girl said, “There is no alternative to hard work. The moment you become comfortable in a situation, you definitely lose it. So I have always approached it as my first day at work. I go with the same desire and energy to learn something new. I think in the film industry I have to go for all these years. It helped me get better as an actor and entertain film lovers for all these years. “

Majily girl Samantha Akkineni said that if she was going to give her head for a new project, she would have to be completely convinced that this was the right script for her.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will appear in the web show The Family man 2 Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in lead roles.