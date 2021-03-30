ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Akkineni Wiki, Age, Bio, Movies, Husband, Height, Photos, TV Shows

Avatar
By
Posted on
Samantha Akkineni Picture
Samantha Akkineni Picture

Samantha Akkineni is an Indian actress and model. She became popular through Telugu and Tamil movies. Her amazing acting impressed everyone and she won multiple awards. Apart from acting, she is a dancer and an anchor. Recently, she has also acted in Hindi web series by Amazon Prime Video. Her real name is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has nicknames like Sam, Yasho etc.

Contents hide
1 Biography and Educational Qualifications
1.1 Father, Mother, Husband
1.2 Age, Height, Weight
1.3 Career
1.3.1 All Movies List
1.3.2 All TV Shows List
1.3.3 All Web Series List
1.4 Samantha Akkineni Photos

Biography and Educational Qualifications

Samantha Akkineni Picture

Born in Chennai, she loved acting. She studied at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. Later, she graduated from Stella Maris College at Chennai. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce. During her college days, she started modeling and was part of brands.

She became known through various TV and print ads. With her lovely acting, she got more roles in Tamil and Telugu films. With back to back hits, she is a leading South Indian actress. Currently, she is a TV show personality, host and web series actress.

Father, Mother, Husband

She was born in a Christian family. Her father is Joseph Prabhu and mother is Ninette Prabhu. Jonathan Prabhu and David Prabhu are her brothers. Samantha Akkineni’s husband is Naga Chaitanya. They were in a relationship from 2015-2017. The couple got married on 6 October 2017. Her ex-lover is Siddharth Suryanarayan. Nagarjuna Akkineni is her father-in-law.

Age, Height, Weight

She was born on 28 April 1987. Samantha Akkineni’s age is 33 years as of 2020. Her height is 5 feet 5 inches and weight is 56 Kgs. She has hazel brown eyes and black hair.

Career

Her career started through modeling. She made her movie debut with a Tamil movie. With back to back impressive roles, she got entry into Telugu movies too. She received various awards for her acting skills. In a short time, she was part of multiple South Indian language movies. Currently, she is also a TV show host and web series actress.

All Movies List
  • Shaakuntalam
  • Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal
  • Oh! Baby
  • Manmadhudu 2
  • Jaanu
  • Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa
  • Ye Maaya Chesave
  • Baana Kaathadi
  • Moscowin Kavery
  • Toast
  • Nadunisi Naaygal
  • Dookudu
  • Ekk Deewana Tha
  • See
  • Naan Ee
  • Neethaane En Ponvasantham
  • Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu
  • Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
  • Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru
  • Attarintiki Daredi
  • Ramayya Vasthavayya
  • Manam
  • Autonagar Surya
  • Alludu Seenu
  • AnjAnjan
  • brother
  • Kaththi
  • S / O Satyamurthy
  • 10 Endrathukulla
  • Thanga MMaga
  • Bangalore Naatkal
  • Theri
  • 24
  • Brahmotsava
  • A Aa
  • Janatha Garage
  • Raju Gari Gadhi 2
  • Mersal
  • Rangasthala
  • Mahanati
  • Irumbu Thiral
  • Seemaraj
  • U Turn
  • Super Deluxe
  • Majili
All TV Shows List
  • Sam Jam
  • Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4
  • Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta S
  • Memu Saitham
  • No. 1 Yaari with Rana Season 2
  • Alitho Saradaga
  • Suma’s Cash
All Web Series List

Samantha Akkineni Photos

Instagram

Facebook

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top