Samantha Akkineni Wiki, Age, Bio, Movies, Husband, Height, Photos, TV Shows

Samantha Akkineni is an Indian actress and model. She became popular through Telugu and Tamil movies. Her amazing acting impressed everyone and she won multiple awards. Apart from acting, she is a dancer and an anchor. Recently, she has also acted in Hindi web series by Amazon Prime Video. Her real name is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has nicknames like Sam, Yasho etc.

Biography and Educational Qualifications

Born in Chennai, she loved acting. She studied at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. Later, she graduated from Stella Maris College at Chennai. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce. During her college days, she started modeling and was part of brands.

She became known through various TV and print ads. With her lovely acting, she got more roles in Tamil and Telugu films. With back to back hits, she is a leading South Indian actress. Currently, she is a TV show personality, host and web series actress.

Father, Mother, Husband

She was born in a Christian family. Her father is Joseph Prabhu and mother is Ninette Prabhu. Jonathan Prabhu and David Prabhu are her brothers. Samantha Akkineni’s husband is Naga Chaitanya. They were in a relationship from 2015-2017. The couple got married on 6 October 2017. Her ex-lover is Siddharth Suryanarayan. Nagarjuna Akkineni is her father-in-law.

Age, Height, Weight

She was born on 28 April 1987. Samantha Akkineni’s age is 33 years as of 2020. Her height is 5 feet 5 inches and weight is 56 Kgs. She has hazel brown eyes and black hair.

Career

Her career started through modeling. She made her movie debut with a Tamil movie. With back to back impressive roles, she got entry into Telugu movies too. She received various awards for her acting skills. In a short time, she was part of multiple South Indian language movies. Currently, she is also a TV show host and web series actress.

All Movies List

Shaakuntalam

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Oh! Baby

Manmadhudu 2

Jaanu

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

Ye Maaya Chesave

Baana Kaathadi

Moscowin Kavery

Toast

Nadunisi Naaygal

Dookudu

Ekk Deewana Tha

See

Naan Ee

Neethaane En Ponvasantham

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru

Attarintiki Daredi

Ramayya Vasthavayya

Manam

Autonagar Surya

Alludu Seenu

AnjAnjan

brother

Kaththi

S / O Satyamurthy

10 Endrathukulla

Thanga MMaga

Bangalore Naatkal

Theri

24

Brahmotsava

A Aa

Janatha Garage

Raju Gari Gadhi 2

Mersal

Rangasthala

Mahanati

Irumbu Thiral

Seemaraj

U Turn

Super Deluxe

Majili

All TV Shows List

Sam Jam

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta S

Memu Saitham

No. 1 Yaari with Rana Season 2

Alitho Saradaga

Suma’s Cash

All Web Series List

Samantha Akkineni Photos

Instagram

Facebook