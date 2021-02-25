Samantha completes 11 years in films – TheMiracleTech

Samantha Akkineni is one of the top actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She started her career as a glamor queen and now reached the stage to draw crowds to theaters on her own stardom. An incredible and yesterday’s journey into Samantha’s films, she completes 11 years of her career in the industry.

Samantha made her debut with the 2010 film Ye Maya Chesave. Directed by Gautam Menon, the film had Naga Chaitanya as the main protagonist. The super success of this film earned Samantha an instant stardom. He then followed Dukudu, Brundavanam, Atharantiki Daredy, Eega, Seethamma Vaikitalo Sirimal Chettu, Manam, S / o Satyamurthy, A. a. A., Starred in various blockbuster films like Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam and Mahanati.

In Tamil, he acted in several successful films like Kaththi, Theri, 24, Mursal and Super Deluxe. Samantha’s female lead film Oh Baby became a big blockbuster at the box office and proved that Samantha could pull off a big hit without the presence of a star protagonist. He was last seen in the 2020 film Janu. This year, she will make her digital debut with the web series The Family Man Season 2. She is also starring in the Telugu film Shakuntalam and the Tamil film Kathuvakula Rendu Kadhal.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)