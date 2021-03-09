ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha: If an actress demands a salary increase, she is seen as being problematic

In the entertainment industry, the gender pay gap appears to be quite large. Actresses have always been disappointed by inappropriate behavior at the hands of a male dominated film industry. Samantha Akkineni One of the most liked South Indian stars is also widely followed on social media. She debuted in Gautam Menon’s romantic film ‘Ye Maiya Chesway’, which won her the TMTfare Award and Nandi Award for Best Debut Actress that year. She has also acted in several big hit films and has received many accolades. During a recent media interaction, Samantha Akkineni opened up about the pay gaps in the film industry. It is known news that men are paid far more than women in this film industry.

Samantha, a Rangasthalam woman, said, “Even though you are one of the top three heroines, your salary is much lower than that of a hero who is not even in the top 20. If an actress asked for a salary increase, she would be given this Is seen as being problematic. But if an actor asked for a pay raise, they are seen as being quiet. “

Samantha will be seen in the web drama on the work front Family man 2.

