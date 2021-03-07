Samantha introduces her prince charming Dushyant: Shakuntalam

Samantha Akkineni One of the most popular and versatile actress of South Indian film industry. It is known that she has been roped in the upcoming periodic epic drama Shakuntalam, in which she is playing the tithes. Yesterday evening Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter and introduced her prince Charming, who is playing the role of Dushyant in Shakuntalam, played by Gunasekhar of Rudramadevi’s fame. As is being speculated, the young Malayalam hero Dev mohan Samantha Akkineni has been roped in to play Dushyant in the starrer Shakuntalam.

Dev Mohan is known for acting in Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 2020 Malayalam film. His debut film, Sufiyum Sujatayam is the first Malayalam film released directly on an TheMiracleTech platform.

The upcoming film Shakuntalam Raja Dushyant and Vishwamitra and Apsara, starring Dev Mohan and Samantha, will explore the love story of Maneka’s daughter Shakuntala. The all-India project Shakuntalam has full production formalities per copy and the team is currently setting up extensively for the film’s shoot.

Neelima Guna is controlling this all India project Shakuntalam and will have music by Mani Sharma. National award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla is working with Gunasekhar & Co. for the epic drama.