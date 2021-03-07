ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha introduces her prince charming Dushyant: Shakuntalam

Posted on
Loading...
Samantha introduces her prince charming Dushyant: Shakuntalam
Samantha introduces her prince charming Dushyant: Shakuntalam

Samantha Akkineni One of the most popular and versatile actress of South Indian film industry. It is known that she has been roped in the upcoming periodic epic drama Shakuntalam, in which she is playing the tithes. Yesterday evening Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter and introduced her prince Charming, who is playing the role of Dushyant in Shakuntalam, played by Gunasekhar of Rudramadevi’s fame. As is being speculated, the young Malayalam hero Dev mohan Samantha Akkineni has been roped in to play Dushyant in the starrer Shakuntalam.

Dev Mohan is known for acting in Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 2020 Malayalam film. His debut film, Sufiyum Sujatayam is the first Malayalam film released directly on an TheMiracleTech platform.

The upcoming film Shakuntalam Raja Dushyant and Vishwamitra and Apsara, starring Dev Mohan and Samantha, will explore the love story of Maneka’s daughter Shakuntala. The all-India project Shakuntalam has full production formalities per copy and the team is currently setting up extensively for the film’s shoot.

Neelima Guna is controlling this all India project Shakuntalam and will have music by Mani Sharma. National award-winning costume designer Neeta Lulla is working with Gunasekhar & Co. for the epic drama.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
710
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
688
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });