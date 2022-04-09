Samantha pens a sweet note to wish Akhil Akkineni on his birthday: I pray you’re blessed with everything

Actor Akhil Akkineni has turned a year older today. He is one of the hottest actors in the entertainment industry. He has worked in numerous movies and is Naga Chaitanya’s brother. On his birthday, social media got flooded with sweet messages. To join the bandwagon, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also penned a sweet note and shared it on Instagram.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Samantha shared a photo of Akhil Akkineni and wrote, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a very best this year. I hope and pray you are blessed with everything you are looking for. God bless.”

See Samantha’s post here:

Earlier today, on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni‘s birthday, a new poster of the actor from his much-anticipated film ‘Agent’ had been released. Clad in a tank t-shirt, Akhil…