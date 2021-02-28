ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha releases Sai Pallavi Saranga Dariya

Samantha Akkineni The song Saranga Dariya from Fidaa and middle-class Abbai was released from the much-awaited Love Story. Sai pallavi, Popular for natural performances, is a staple in the song, sung by Mangali and lyrics penned by Sudalla Ashok Teja. The film Love Story is composed by Pawan CH.

The promo of the folk number Saranga Darya was released on Friday and it showed a glimpse of her dance performance. And finally the song is out. Sai Pallavi’s dance is attracting attention.

When Sai Pallavi made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Fida, her dance number Wachind went viral on social media, becoming one of the most watched Telugu numbers. Love Story will also reappear to his team along with his debut film director Shekhar Kammula and fans cannot wait to see him perform the same magic on the big screen. Her character Bhanumati from the film Fidaa is still loved and fans are expecting a solid performance again in this upcoming film Love Story in which she is sharing screen space with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya.

The love story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is jointly supported by Pusur Ram Mohan Rao and Narayan Das’s Narang.

