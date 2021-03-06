Samantha reveals her Dushyant – TheMiracleTech

Director Gunsekhar’s next Pan India film ‘Shakuntalam’ has a major update and is none other than superstar woman Samantha Akkineni, who is essaying the title role. Dushyant’s role in the film is very important and Sam announces a new face while announcing it.

By the way, it is Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. Samantha tweeted with a video, “Here we are starting our Prince Charming … Dushten @ActerDemohan. But it is not just a person named.

When searched on the Internet, Dev’s Instagram pops on top and looks decent. He is a model-turned-actor and he is just one film old and also had an TheMiracleTech release in 2020.

Oddly, director Gunasekhar has gone for a new face instead of a star protagonist for the role and this can be attributed to his style. ‘Shakuntalam’ is a female-oriented film and hence Guna has given priority to this decision.

Meanwhile, the pre-production work of the film is in full swing. Gorgeous sets are being made and shooting is expected to begin in April or May.

