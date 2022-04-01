Samantha Ruth Prabhu oozes oomph in bralette and thigh-high slit skirt, sets internet ablaze in BOLD avatar

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently took the internet by storm with her sizzling hot dance moves and her envious curves that she so boldly flaunted on screen in the chartbuster hit song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’, is the epitome of hotness in a recent photo that is going viral online.

Posing as the new cover girl for fashion and entertainment magazine, Cosmopolitan India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks sizzling hot in a sexy bralette teamed with a well-fitted, skirt that features a risque thigh-high slit, sourced from ace fashion designer Rahul Mishra’s ‘The Enchanted Garden’ collection.

Sporting a chic watch and dainty necklace and requisite earrings, Samatha oozed oomph as she pose with poise for the camera. She left her hair open and completed…