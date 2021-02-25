Samantha Shakuntalam Yatra commencing 20 March

Samantha Akkineni One who has worked in several female-centric films in her film career, she is all set to play the role of a titular in the upcoming film Shakuntalam, which will be starring by Gunashekar of Rudramadevi’s fame. As per the latest update, Samantha will join the set of Shakuntalam in Hyderabad from March 20 and start shooting.

There are reports that Samidha is getting huge remuneration for this historical film Shakuntalam based on the anonymous work of Kalidasa. The announcement in relation to Shakuntalam was made on 1 January on the occasion of the New Year by the director, who unveiled the motion poster of the film and called the narrative ‘for mythology’. According to Gunasekhar, Shakuntalam will be an all-India film and will have music by Mani Sharma.

Gunasekhar’s previous film was a period drama Rudramadevi In which Anushka Shetty played the role of Titanic and the film was a good hit at the box office. Director Gunashekar had also announced Hiranyakashipu, a film starring Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati, which has now been shelved.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen playing a negative role in the upcoming web series The Family Man 2. It is a film directed by Vignesh Shivan which also stars Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.