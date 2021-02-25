ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Shakuntalam Yatra commencing 20 March

Posted on
Samantha Shakuntalam Yatra starting 20 March
Samantha Shakuntalam Yatra commencing 20 March

Samantha Akkineni One who has worked in several female-centric films in her film career, she is all set to play the role of a titular in the upcoming film Shakuntalam, which will be starring by Gunashekar of Rudramadevi’s fame. As per the latest update, Samantha will join the set of Shakuntalam in Hyderabad from March 20 and start shooting.

There are reports that Samidha is getting huge remuneration for this historical film Shakuntalam based on the anonymous work of Kalidasa. The announcement in relation to Shakuntalam was made on 1 January on the occasion of the New Year by the director, who unveiled the motion poster of the film and called the narrative ‘for mythology’. According to Gunasekhar, Shakuntalam will be an all-India film and will have music by Mani Sharma.

Gunasekhar’s previous film was a period drama Rudramadevi In which Anushka Shetty played the role of Titanic and the film was a good hit at the box office. Director Gunashekar had also announced Hiranyakashipu, a film starring Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati, which has now been shelved.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen playing a negative role in the upcoming web series The Family Man 2. It is a film directed by Vignesh Shivan which also stars Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });