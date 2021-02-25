Samantha to launch Sai Pallavi’s song – TheMiracleTech

Samantha Akkineni is going to launch Sai Pallavi’s song from Love Story. ‘Saranga Dariya’ is a dance number featuring Sai Pallavi and her dance.

This song is going to come alive like Fichida’s Wachind Pila Milela Vachinde. Suchala Ashok Teja, who wrote the lyrics for Vashinde, has also written lyrics for Saranga Dariya. The song was sung by Mangli.

Samantha is going to unveil the song on February 28 at 10.08 am. The makers have unveiled a pre-roll announcement poster.

Love Story stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in ​​lead roles. Produced by Sunil Narang and Rammohan Rao, the film is going to release on April 16, 2021.

