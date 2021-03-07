Samantha’s killer dance moves her fans – TheMiracleTech

Actress Samantha is the latest celebrity to join the viral #dontrushchallenge on social media. Sam took to her Instagram this evening and shared a killer video. Sam along with his friend and dancer Anusha Swamy shot Eduardo Luzquinos ‘Don’t TMT’ song.

Wearing a light blue full-sleeve top and dark blue leggings, Samantha introduced her fans to her effortless dance moves. His attitude while moving his hands on his belly, rotating his hips and tapping his feet is something not to be missed.

Samantha started her post saying that she was inspired by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to join this viral challenge. “Give me a year and I’ll be where you are,” Sam confidently tells Anusha, hinting that this is not a one-time video and that she is going to take belly dancing seriously.

