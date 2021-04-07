ENTERTAINMENT

Sambandh Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Sambandh Web Series Cast

Sambandh is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Nuefliks App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Divya Mitra. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Nuefliks app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 7 April 2021. Sambandh All Episodes web series is directed by Chomu. Nuefliks is the producer of the web series. Nuefliks recently buy Fliz App, so all the production web series of fliz is also available on Nuefliks. The web series plot rotates around a 1 woman who lives alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Sambandh Web Series Cast
Sambandh Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Sambandh
Director Chomu
Producer Chacha
Written by/Story DK
Screenplay AJ
Production Company Nuefliks Production
Lead Cast Divya Mitra
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Rachna
Cinematographer Rachna
Releasing Date 7 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Sambandh trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Sambandh Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Nuefliks Sambandh Officially?

Legally you can watch Sambandh web series at Nuefliks app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

