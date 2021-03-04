LATEST

Samford vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Posted on
Samford vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football
Loading...

Samford Bulldogs vs. Furman Paladins prediction and preview of FCS spring football game.

Loading...

Samford vs Furman Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, SC
Network: ESPN +

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Samford (1-1) vs Furman (1-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why will samford win

The Sambirds returned with three quick scores, passing a 311-yard, two-touchdown to throw Western Carolina with QB Liam Welch after a tough defeat to East Tennessee State. The solid Bulldogs dominated the O line and took over in the second half.

Loading...

Everyone is going to attack West Carolina that way, but it was a good leg-stretching moment for a Samford team with aggressive balance on one side and a pass rush on the other side. Ferdman dropped out of the backfoot after losing 14–13 to the VFI.

Loading...

Samford is about to bring a thump from the start.

Loading...

Why Furman will win

Furman is considered much better than this.

Loading...

It also had its fun against Western Carolina, but the O line had almost a day off for an attack last week that closed in the second half of the VMI loss.

Loading...

On the plus side, the defense was superb. The Paladins did not allow the Keydet running game to go anywhere and kept future Maryland QB Reece Udinsky in relative scrutiny.

Loading...

As was Furman O, the other side allowed just 268 yards. It has talent – and now desperation – to ramp things up against the Bulldogs offense that will have its moments, but will struggle a bit to control possession time.

Loading...

What is going to happen

Fureman is still good enough for the SoCon title, but it’s going to be a tough time against the Samford defensive front, which is going to be a pain throughout the game.

Loading...

But Paladin D would be better.

Loading...

Welch would be good, but the rest of the game would be kept on while the Furman offense improved as the game progressed.

Loading...

Samford vs Furman prediction, line

Furman 27, Samford 20
Bet in college football with BetMGM
Row: Decree-10, O / U: 55

Loading...

Must see rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
927
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
746
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
718
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
703
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
683
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });